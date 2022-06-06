Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responding to wildland fire near Lopez Lake

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a reported wildland fire near Lopez Lake on Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported just after 3:40 p.m., according to incident response pages. Spokeswoman Nicholi Mackewicz said that crews were still trying to make entrance at 4 p.m.

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters responding to a reported wildland fire near Lopez Lake. #CountyofSlo pic.twitter.com/vGiUB3BJ3V — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 6, 2022

The fire was reported to be "likely less than 10-15 acres" as of Monday evening, according to Los Padres National Forest officials who were in charge of the incident.

Fluctuating winds were of slight concern for crews, but Los Padres spokesman Andrew Madsen said that crews are hopeful they will be able to tackle the flames with the number of resources committed to the incident.

This is a developing story, more updates will be provided as they come in.