Sheriff’s office asks public assistance in search for missing Nipomo woman

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in the search for a missing person, 35-year-old Vanessa Ruth Valentine from Nipomo.

The sheriff's office said Valentine was reported missing by a family member who last saw her in Nipomo on May 25.

Valentine is 5' 3" tall, 110 pounds, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes, and she had recently moved to the area from Minnesota, according to the sheriff's office.

PC: SLO County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said in a press release that "Valentine is known to associate with the transient population in the Nipomo area."

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, officials ask that they please contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.