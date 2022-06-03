Police arrest 49-year-old Paso Robles man on felony charges, find nearly 2 lbs of psilocybin mushrooms, rifles and an AK-47

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a 49-year-old Paso Robles man after finding a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, rifles, an AK-47, and other handguns and paraphernalia, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that the Sheriff's Gang Task Force began an investigation into the 49-year-old on May 10, 2022, regarding the sale of controlled substances while armed with a firearm.

On May 20, detectives attempted to conduct a search warrant when they pulled over the Paso Robles man on Appaloosa Drive, but he refused to stop until he parked outside a house where he was staying.

Outside of the house, located on the 500 block of Sacagawea Court in Paso Robles, police said that a woman and her three young children, ages 11, 2 and 10 months, exited the home.

The sheriff's office said that officers then conducted a search in the house, as well as another house on the 2900 block of Ardmore Road.

During the searches, officers said they discovered about 1.8 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in an unsecured cabinet in the kitchen, as well as drug paraphernalia consistent with narcotics sales.

In addition, the sheriff's office said the officers found a loaded handgun on the floor of a bedroom, and that an AK-47, other handguns and rifles, and ammunition were also confiscated.

Police said they arrested the 49-year-old for willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while armed, and possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed.