San Luis Obispo County
Lifeguards rescue swimmer in distress, reminds community to swim in pairs

CAL FIRE SLO Twitter

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Lifeguards rescued a swimmer in distress on Monday morning at Pismo Pier, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.

The call time for this incident was 11:25 a.m., according to the dispatch center.

About an hour earlier, CAL FIRE reminded the public to "swim in pairs," as a reminder for the busy holiday beach day in Pismo.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

