Lifeguards rescue swimmer in distress, reminds community to swim in pairs
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Lifeguards rescued a swimmer in distress on Monday morning at Pismo Pier, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.
Swimmer in distress at Pismo Pier has been assisted back to shore. Remember to swim with a buddy and be safe this holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/0zMPBJhd6e— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 30, 2022
The call time for this incident was 11:25 a.m., according to the dispatch center.
About an hour earlier, CAL FIRE reminded the public to "swim in pairs," as a reminder for the busy holiday beach day in Pismo.
The #PismoBeach #Lifeguards welcome you to beautiful Pismo Beach this Memorial Day! They will be on duty daily beginning #MemorialDay through #LaborDay weekend. Remember to beach responsibly, swim in pairs, and deposit trash in the designated receptacles. #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/VJkBAMK1Yz— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 30, 2022
Comments