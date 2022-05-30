Lifeguards rescue swimmer in distress, reminds community to swim in pairs

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Lifeguards rescued a swimmer in distress on Monday morning at Pismo Pier, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.

Swimmer in distress at Pismo Pier has been assisted back to shore. Remember to swim with a buddy and be safe this holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/0zMPBJhd6e — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 30, 2022

The call time for this incident was 11:25 a.m., according to the dispatch center.

About an hour earlier, CAL FIRE reminded the public to "swim in pairs," as a reminder for the busy holiday beach day in Pismo.