Firefighters stop attic fire near Nipomo
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters put out a fire in the attic of a home just outside of Arroyo Grande on Monday evening, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.
The department said it responded to the structure fire call in the 2300 block of Fowler Ln just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday.
As of 5:40 p.m., CAL FIRE said that firefighters stopped the fire in the attack, and that they will remain on scene for 30 to 45 minutes for mop-up.
STRUCTURE FIRE: 2300 Block of Fowler Ln in Nipomo-Mesa. Fire in the attic has been stopped. Firefighters will be on scene 30-45 minutes for mop up. #CountyOfSlo #SmokeAlarms pic.twitter.com/KIxpq76Fhm— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 31, 2022
