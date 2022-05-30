Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 5:53 pm

Firefighters stop attic fire near Nipomo

CAL FIRE SLO Twitter

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters put out a fire in the attic of a home just outside of Arroyo Grande on Monday evening, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.

The department said it responded to the structure fire call in the 2300 block of Fowler Ln just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

As of 5:40 p.m., CAL FIRE said that firefighters stopped the fire in the attack, and that they will remain on scene for 30 to 45 minutes for mop-up.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content