Firefighters stop attic fire near Nipomo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters put out a fire in the attic of a home just outside of Arroyo Grande on Monday evening, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.

The department said it responded to the structure fire call in the 2300 block of Fowler Ln just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

As of 5:40 p.m., CAL FIRE said that firefighters stopped the fire in the attack, and that they will remain on scene for 30 to 45 minutes for mop-up.