Water conservation rules coming to San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – As cities across California are implementing water conservation rules and restrictions during the state's severe drought, similar rules could be coming to the city of San Luis Obispo as soon as June 10.

“The city of San Luis Obispo remains water-secure and resilient,” said city Utilities Director Aaron Floyd.

“Generations of focus on water supply planning, investments in diverse local water sources, and a community that embraces water conservation have set our community apart. That said, city staff are working to ensure we remain compliant with these new statewide regulations.”

Irrigation on residential property will be limited to between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., and irrigation of non-functional turf will be prohibited on commercial, institutional, or industrial properties, according to city officials.

Certain exemptions may apply, and the Utilities Department will focus on promoting water conservation through education and outreach.

The regulations will go into effect when the city council passes a resolution authorizing them on June 10. The city's new regulations are in compliance with Gov. Gavin Newsom's March 28 executive order outlining emergency conservation regulations affecting public water systems and instructing State Water Agencies to consider adopting additional measures.

The executive order requires San Luis Obispo to implement actions included in Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan, meaning that the city will increase programs that encourage voluntary water conservation, modify internal operations to focus on decreasing water loss, and implement time-of-use irrigation restrictions, among other things.

City officials said that except for irrigation times, most of the activities are already implemented.

The following water conservation rules in San Luis Obispo remain in place:

Water cannot be wasted due to substandard, leaky, or faulty water fixtures.

Water cannot flow off property to constitute water waste runoff.