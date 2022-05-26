Atascadero High School on lockdown until further notice due to school threat

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero High School was placed on lockdown until further notice Thursday morning after the Atascadero Unified School District was made aware of a potential school threat, according to the superintendent's office.

The school was placed on lockdown just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, and the superintendent's office told News Channel 3-12 at 9:15 a.m. that it will remain on lockdown until further notice when the threat is cleared.

The district said it is working with Atascadero Police to investigate the threat and communicate updates with parents via email.

In a message communicated to the district community, Superintendent Thomas Butler said that the district "will be pursuing full legal and educational consequence to whoever is responsible."