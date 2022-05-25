San Luis Obispo County Public Health urges residents to be extra cautious, cases rising at faster pace

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging residents to consider being extra cautious as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase at a faster pace.

“While we don’t need to panic, we are now in a situation where it is wise to take precautions,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

There have been 586 new cases reported countywide over the past week, bringing the 14-day average to 67 cases – an increase from nine just one month ago, according to public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

Shoresman added that the 586 cases reported do not include rapid or at-home test results. The Public Health Department was responding to 24 outbreaks in congregate settings as of Wednesday.

There were 13 residents hospitalized for the virus on Wednesday, including two in the ICU. Two weeks ago, there were only two patients hospitalized, Shoresman said.

“These case rates tell us it is time to use the tools we have for reducing risk: be careful about gatherings, wear your mask in crowded spaces, stay home and get tested if you are sick. For those 50 and older who have been wondering when to get a second booster, I’d suggest now is the time.”

The more contagious BA.2.12.1 variant is likely driving the increase in cases, which includes some re-infections in people who had an earlier strain of the Omicron variant during the winter surge, Shoresman said.

To stay up-to-date with COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Click here to find a vaccine provider near you, and here to find a location to receive treatment if you are infected with COVID-19.