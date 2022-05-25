Grover Beach City Council adopts ordinance allowing onsite cannabis consumption areas at retail businesses

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach City Council on Monday voted to allow and regulate onsite cannabis consumption areas and temporary cannabis special events.

“Grover Beach has four cannabis retailers that have demonstrated their commitment to following the

City’s regulations as they generate economic activity,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “We are

confident that our cannabis retailers will maintain these standards if they pursue onsite consumption for

their customers in a safe and responsible way.”

The city explored policy options to allow the four existing commercial cannabis retailers to operate onsite cannabis consumption areas in January, according to City Manager Matthew Bronson.

The areas will provide a responsible location to consume cannabis for customers and are expected to provide extra sales opportunities for the retailers, further increasing the city's tax revenues, Bronson said. Only the four existing cannabis rental businesses that have been approved can obtain a Cannabis Consumption Business Permit, he added.

Staff presented a proposed ordinance to allow and regulate cannabis lounges during a public hearing on May 9 and updated the ordinance to address concerns about the potential impact of outdoor smoke on surrounding areas.

To address that concern, staff proposed that the areas require odor-absorbing ventilation and exhaust systems to prevent any odor or smoke from being detected outside of the property and to prohibit consumption areas from being visible from any public place, Bronson said.

The ordinance also requires that any consumption that includes smoking or vaping must be a designated building or other fully enclosed temporary structure with a ventilation system that would prevent the smell from being detected offsite, he added.

The special event organizer must also submit a site plan that designates areas for onsite consumption before the event is approved by city staff.

“The City Council took great care in making this decision as the City continues to lead the way in creating

a safe, thriving local commercial cannabis industry,” Bronson said.

“Enabling our businesses to provide safe consumption spaces for both local residents and visitors expands economic opportunities in Grover Beach and strengthens our revenue sources to better serve our community.”

For more information about the city's commercial cannabis uses and regulations, click here.