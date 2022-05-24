Firefighters work to put out vegetation fire on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon on Highway 166 near Bull Canyon Road east of Santa Maria, according to the fire department.

As of 6:00 p.m., the fire has been 100% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire, deemed the Bull Incident, broke out just about five miles southwest of the location of a 14.7-acre vegetation fire over the weekend.

It was first reported just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and had grown to over 50 acres by 4 p.m., CAL FIRE spokesman Adan Orozco told News Channel 3-12.

Orozco said the fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread, but no structures were threatened at the time.

Smoke was visible from the freeway.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were assisting CAL FIRE crews to put out the flames, said Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.