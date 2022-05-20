San Luis Obispo County receives $4.4 million in state funding for road improvements near Toro Creek Road

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The California Transportation Commission on Friday allocated $700 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including $4.4 million for a road restoration project in San Luis Obispo County.

The $4.4 million will restore a storm-damaged slope and construct a soldier pile wall on Highway 1 near Morro Bay, just south of Toro Creek Road, according to CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

More than a third of the $700 million comes from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act passed in 2017, Shivers said.

Senate Bill 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is split between state and local agencies.