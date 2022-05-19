Colleges in the Central Coast will provide a new program to help with students education

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- A kickoff event for the California College Corps Program was held at Cal Poly today.

This new program will help students pay for their education.

The students selected will have to complete hours of community service and they can receive up to $10,000 for completing a year of service.

The areas students can work from are k-12 education, climate action and food insecurity.

Students need to meet financial and other requirements to qualify for the program

Students who are interested can apply now on the California College Corps website. This new program will begin in the fall semester.