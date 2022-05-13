Lucia Mar Unified School District experience agriculture firsthand with local high school
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Fourth graders in the Lucia Mar Unified School District learned about agriculture firsthand at Arroyo Grande High School.
The students participated in roping and learned about weather and the environment as part of the Ag Adventures program, according to the school district.
They had the opportunity to make butter water and got to sit on a tractor that was fully restored by an Arroyo Grande High School student.
