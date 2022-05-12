Toro Creek Bridge work continues with full traffic switch on Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Work to demolish and replace the Toro Creek Bridge on northbound Highway 1 north of Morro Bay continues on Monday with a full traffic switch, according to CalTrans.

CalTrans crews are in the early stages of the $5.7 million project to replace the bridge, with completion expected in the spring of 2023, said CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

For the phase of construction continuing Monday, May 16, drivers headed north on Highway 1 will be diverted onto the southbound lanes with two-way traffic maintained with a center median. The traffic switch will continue until the project's completion in 2023, Shivers said.

It will allow for the demolition of the existing bridge on northbound Highway 1, he added,

A bicycle detour with a five-foot protected shoulder in each direction was established with signage near the project area.