San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Santa Margarita woman

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Santa Margarita woman who had not been seen for multiple years, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Lisa Laviano, 59, is described as white, 5'3'' tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, said Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

A friend reported that they had not been in contact with Laviano for around five years, and when the friend went to Laviono's residence, "it was obvious that the house had been vacant for a number of years," Cipolla said.

He added that deputies checked the residence and also found that it appeared that no one had been living there.

However, Cipolla said that Laviano's truck was still parked in the driveway and her belongings were undisturbed.

The friend believes that she may have moved to the Sacramento area or Washington, Cipolla said, adding that all indications are that she is living in the Sacramento area but detectives have not been able to locate her.

She was last contacted by the Sacramento Police Department in 2019.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.