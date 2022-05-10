Community honors fallen San Luis Obispo Police detective one year after death

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo community is remembering the life of San Luis Obispo Police detective Luca Benedetti who was killed in the line of duty one year ago on Tuesday.

Benedetti was shot and killed on May 10, 2021 while serving a search warrant at an apartment in San Luis Obispo.

Community members and emergency response agencies in the area are taking the day to honor Benedetti's life and sacrifice.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Det. Luca Benedetti. This tragic loss has been very difficult, we appreciate the incredible support this community has given us and the Benedetti family. #4223 💙 pic.twitter.com/u0mC0MrYw9 — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) May 10, 2022

"It was on this day last year that our community lost Detective Luca Benedetti to senseless violence. He was a great man, father, husband and friend," the Pismo Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

There will be a candlelight vigil in memory of Benedetti at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night at 8:15 p.m.