Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 11:08 am

Community honors fallen San Luis Obispo Police detective one year after death

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo community is remembering the life of San Luis Obispo Police detective Luca Benedetti who was killed in the line of duty one year ago on Tuesday.

Benedetti was shot and killed on May 10, 2021 while serving a search warrant at an apartment in San Luis Obispo.

Community members and emergency response agencies in the area are taking the day to honor Benedetti's life and sacrifice.

"It was on this day last year that our community lost Detective Luca Benedetti to senseless violence. He was a great man, father, husband and friend," the Pismo Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

There will be a candlelight vigil in memory of Benedetti at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night at 8:15 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content