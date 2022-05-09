Planned power outage at Cuesta Peak on Tuesday to impact some News Channel viewers
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A planned power outage at Cuesta Peak will impact some News Channel viewers in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday.
The outage will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and those who rely on an over-the-air signal from Cuesta or from the tower west of Paso Robles will be affected.
The outage will impact the following stations:
- News Channel 3 (ABC) on Channel 3.1
- News Channel 11 (Fox) on Channel 24.2
- News Channel 12 (CBS) on Channel 3.2
- News NOW on Channel 3.3
- Bounce on Channel 3.4
- DABL on Channel 24.1
- Laff on Channel 24.3
Cable and satellite customers won't be affected, nor will over-the-air viewers watching signals from Broadcast Peak in the Santa Ynez mountains.
The signals will return once the planned power outage is done around noon on Tuesday.
