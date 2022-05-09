Planned power outage at Cuesta Peak on Tuesday to impact some News Channel viewers

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A planned power outage at Cuesta Peak will impact some News Channel viewers in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday.

The outage will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and those who rely on an over-the-air signal from Cuesta or from the tower west of Paso Robles will be affected.

The outage will impact the following stations:

News Channel 3 (ABC) on Channel 3.1

News Channel 11 (Fox) on Channel 24.2

News Channel 12 (CBS) on Channel 3.2

News NOW on Channel 3.3

Bounce on Channel 3.4

DABL on Channel 24.1

Laff on Channel 24.3

Cable and satellite customers won't be affected, nor will over-the-air viewers watching signals from Broadcast Peak in the Santa Ynez mountains.

The signals will return once the planned power outage is done around noon on Tuesday.