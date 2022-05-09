Cal Fire San Luis Obispo stops progression of small debris fire near Pismo

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were battling a small debris fire that sparked just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday along Price Canyon Road near Pismo Beach, according to Cal Fire SLO.

The quarter-acre debris fire sparked between Edna Valley and Pismo Beach, said Cal Fire SLO.

Forward progression was stopped as of 2:45 p.m., and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The California Highway Patrol incident page said that all northbound lanes had closed around 1 p.m. for an unknown duration, while the southbound lanes remained open.