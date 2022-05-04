San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health talks Mental Health Awareness Month

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, and the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department is hosting community events all month long.

Taking care of one's mental health has become more challenging – and even more important – since the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to isolate and caused waves of uncertainty.

The community events are meant to promote wellness, resiliency, and recovery during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Caroline Schmidt with the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department sat down with News Channel 12 to talk about what we can do to strengthen our mental health.

Click here for upcoming community events and more information about Mental Health Awareness Month.