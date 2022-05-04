Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to multiple spot fires along Highway 101 near El Campo Rd

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo said firefighters responded to multiple roadside-spot fires on Highway 101 near El Campo Rd in Arroyo Grande.

California Highway Patrol said there was a report just after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday that there was a brush fire next to the highway, and then within minutes reported it had grown to multiple spot fires.

Just before 12:30 p.m., CHP said the fire looks like it's out, but units are still on scene monitoring the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

