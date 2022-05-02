San Luis Obispo County begins surface treatment project on roughly 60 miles of county roads

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Crews have begun work on a surface treatment project that will re-surface and re-stripe approximately 60 miles of roads in Cayucos and the county, according to the county Public Works Department.

The work is part of the county's annual pavement management program and is required to maintain road pavement in good condition for the safety of drivers.

The roads are located in the north coastal and rural Paso Robles areas, according to Michael Boyce, resident engineer with the county.

Along with road re-surfacing and re-striping, the project includes curb ramp and ADA parking stall upgrades in the downtown Cayucos area, Boyce said.

Surface treatment work in Cayucos began on Monday and will take about two weeks, and surface treatment in other project areas is expected to be complete by August if weather permits, according to Boyce.

Traffic will be subject to detours or reduced to one-way controls with flaggers as required for each phase of the work, Boyce said, adding that the hours of the lane closures will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Delays of up to 10 minutes are expected during major operations, Boyce said.