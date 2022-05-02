Road closure for bridge repair work in Cambria planned for end of May

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A portion of North Branch Green Valley Road in Cambria is expected to be shut off at the end of May as crews work on bridge repairs, according to San Luis Obispo County officials.

The Public Works Department will temporarily close the road during working hours roughly 0.2 miles north of Highway 46 beginning on May 24 and continuing through May 26, according to Evelyn Sanchez, a roads engineer for the county.

The road will be closed to cars from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the above days.

The bridge is among 137 federal highway bridges in the county that CalTrans provides inspection and recommendation of repairs, Sanchez said.