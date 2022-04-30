Police arrest San Luis Obispo man for strong-arm robbery and resisting arrest

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Officers arrested a 28-year-old San Luis Obispo man on Saturday afternoon for a strong-arm robbery and resisting arrest in Los Osos, according to the San Luis Obispo City Police Department.

Police said that the man entered the Chevron located at 12424 Los Osos Valley Rd., went behind the counter, took merchandise and threatened the clerk with physical harm.

The 28-year-old and a female companion were reported to flee on foot towards the Target parking lot on Los Osos Valley Rd., and officers said they found him in the Target parking lot around 12:55 p.m.

The police department said that the man appeared to have the stolen property with him, and that he was non-compliant and sustained minor injuries when officers arrested him.

The San Luis Obispo man was treated at Sierra Vista Hospital before being booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for Robbery and Resisting Arrest, according to the San Luis Obispo City Police Department.