Pac Biz Times Reports: Reopening of Hearst Castle is huge tourism driver

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In this week's Pacific Coast Business Times, Brooke Holland wrote about Hearst Castle, San Luis Obispo County's crowned jewel, reopening in just a few weeks. Hearst Castle sees as many as 850,000 visitors a year and is a huge tourism driver in the county. News Channel 12 sat down with Pacific Coast Business Times executive editor Tony Biasotti about what Hearst Castle's reopening means for the county's tourism industry.

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee

