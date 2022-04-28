Sinsheimer Tennis Courts in San Luis Obispo more accessible with new pathway

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Sinsheimer Park Tennis Courts in San Luis Obispo are now more easily accessible for everyone as crews finished paving a smooth pathway that makes getting to and from the parking lot easier.

The city began the upgrades and pathway improvements in March because the previous concrete pathway and brick entrance in the front of the tennis courts were damaged by tree routes and created an uneven surface, according to city officials.

The project, which was funded by the Local Revenue Measure that was approved by voters in November 2020, created a smooth pathway that can be used by community members of all abilities, city officials said.

A new hydration station was also installed nearby the courts for reusable water refills.

"The upgrades are in line with Major City Goals related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (by making the courts more welcoming to all – including community members using a wheelchair or other mobility device) and related to climate action (by encouraging the use of reusable water bottles to reduce single-use plastic water bottles)," the city said.