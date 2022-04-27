Small but notable increase of COVID-19 cases reported in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks in the community have increased slightly, but notably.

“These numbers show only a small portion of cases because so many people are now using rapid or at-home tests, which are not reported. For that reason, it’s helpful to look at the general trends in this data, which show a small but meaningful increase,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

The department also recently reported its first COVID-19 death in four weeks, according to Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

There were five residents hospitalized for the virus on Wednesday, which is the highest number of hospitalizations since the end of March, but still far below the peal of 67 that was reported during the recent winter surge, Shoresman said.