San Luis Obispo County to retrofit 60 vintage light fixtures in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – Work to retrofit the 60 vintage light fixtures along Tefft Street and Thompson Avenue in Nipomo is scheduled to begin Monday, May 2.

LED fixtures will replace the 60 vintage light fixtures along the two streets in Old Towne Nipomo, according to Brian Uder, San Luis Obispo County transportation engineer.

"The existing metal halide lights were installed around 2003 and have reached the end of their useful life," Uder said. "This project will replace all 60 existing metal halide fixtures with LED conversion kits resulting in a uniform appearance."

The LED fixtures are energy efficient and reduce energy costs, have a longer useful life, and require less staff maintenance, Uder said, adding that upgrading the fixtures will result in an estimated annual energy cost savings of $3,480.

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, May 2, and is expected to be completed within one week.