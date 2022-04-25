San Luis Obispo County Fire Department to inspect properties for overgrown vegetation
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire personnel will be inspecting properties in Cayucos to make sure they are in compliance with the county's regulations for overgrown vegetation and combustibles on residential properties.
The inspections come ahead of fire season as the lack of rain has produced "dry and hazardous conditions," according to the fire department.
All yards must be in compliance with the regulations by May 31.
Some of the guidelines that the department will be checking for are listed here:
- Mow, disc or scrape empty lots to 3 inches or less in height.
- Use trimming, mowing and power equipment before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Do not use them in the heat of the day or during extremely dry and windy days.
- All gas-powered equipment must have a spark arrestor.
- Remove dead leaves, weeds and brush. Maintain trees and remove fallen trees and limbs six feet from the ground. Clear all needles and leaves from roofs, eaves and rain gutters.
- Remove excess trash, wood or other combustibles from the property.
- Irrigated, maintained landscaping is permissible.
- Small Parcels with less than 75 feet of road frontage or less than 10,000 square feet of area must have all hazardous weeds cut or removed within the property boundaries.
- Large Parcels with more than 75 feet of road frontage or more than 10,000 square feet are not required to clear the entire lot. They are required to clear a 100-ft. wide firebreak around the perimeter of the property boundary, including the property fronting any roadway.
