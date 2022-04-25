San Luis Obispo County Fire Department to inspect properties for overgrown vegetation

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire personnel will be inspecting properties in Cayucos to make sure they are in compliance with the county's regulations for overgrown vegetation and combustibles on residential properties.

The inspections come ahead of fire season as the lack of rain has produced "dry and hazardous conditions," according to the fire department.

All yards must be in compliance with the regulations by May 31.

Some of the guidelines that the department will be checking for are listed here: