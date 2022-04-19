SLO County Regional Airport drops mask mandate “effective immediately” after court ruling

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Aligning with the new TSA rules, San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is dropping its mask mandate effective immediately.

The decision by the airport comes after a Federal Judge in Florida ruled the CDC has overstepped it's authority by mandate masks on public transportation. The mandate is now lifted for planes, trains, buses and ride sharing services.

Even wtih the rule changes CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time, according to a statement.

SLO County Regional Airport still recommends travelers reach out to airlines for specific details about the change in mask rules.

No public comment about Monday's ruling has been made by Santa Barbara Airport or Santa Maria Airport.