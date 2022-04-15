Car accident and fire close one lane of northbound Highway 101 near San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A car accident that sparked a small vegetation fire closed the right lane of northbound Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo just before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to CalTrans.

The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol just before 3:30 p.m., when a truck with a camper shell drove off the roadway and collided with a tree near the bottom of the Cuesta Grade, according to the CHP incident page.

Northbound #US101 near SLO, at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade, a vehicle collision and fire has resulted in the closure of the #2 (right) lane. No estimated time for reopening. Please use caution during your commute. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 15, 2022

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said that its crews were called out to a small vegetation fire, and upon arriving, discovered that the car was on fire as well.

The right northbound lane was closed off because of the fire, according to the CHP.

By 4:07, CHP reported that traffic had backed up along the highway because of the lane closure. There was no estimated time of re-opening, but Cal Fire said at around 4:20 p.m. that crews were going to be committed to the scene for another 1.5-2 hours.

