Road closure in Paso Robles Wednesday, Thursday night to install new sewer facilities

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Creston Road at the Lana/Oak Meadow intersection in Paso Robles will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday nights as the city installs sewer facilities in the intersection, according to the city.

The road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both nights, and it will also be closed again the week of April 18 through April 22 for sewer and water line construction, the city said.

The daytime closure will last from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day.

The city said that the work is scheduled to coincide with spring break in order to minimize traffic impact, and a detour will be in place during the closure.

Local businesses and neighborhoods will still be accessible from either side of Oak Meadow and Lana Streets, the city said.