Felon re-arrested in Pismo Beach for threatening to shoot someone in the face after a car crash

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Pismo Beach Police officers arrested a felon out on bail near Spyglass Park on Sunday for threatening to shoot another person after the two parties were involved in a car accident, according to the police department.

The department said officers responded to the traffic collision and found out that the suspect was involved in another crash before police officers were able to arrive, and that the suspect's car became disabled.

Police said that the suspect appeared to be intoxicated and was uncooperative. While looking for his ID, officers located an AR-15 rifle within the reach of the suspect, and discovered that the gun was loaded with two 30-round magazines with one round in the chamber.

Police later identified the suspect as a felon who was out on bail. He was re-arrested on a weapons charge, driving under the influence, threats, and a hit-and-run.