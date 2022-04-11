10,000 gallons of sewage breaks out, contained to retention basin in Morro Bay

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials said Monday that 10,000 gallons of sewage was released and has since been contained to a retention basin near Highway 1 in Morro Bay.

Public Health officials said the sewage spilled due to a break in a sewage force main located close to a sewage lift station that is near Coral Ave and the Cloisters Park in Morro Bay.

City workers contained the sewage to a retention basin between Highway 1 and Coral Ave, adjacent to the area of where it broke out, according to Public Health.

Morro Bay has placed barriers and signs around the spill area to alert the public, and the city is currently working on the repairs and maintaining the site to ensure containment, according to officials.

Health officials advise avoiding any contact with the restricted area.