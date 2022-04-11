$1.25 million bail set for man accused of homicide, attempted homicide in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A $1.25 million bail was agreed upon for Cruz Christopher Gomez Jr., the man who was accused of fatally shooting a man and then stabbing another woman hours later in San Luis Obispo County on April 6.

San Luis Obispo County Judge LaBarbera agreed upon the $1.25 million bail at an arraignment hearing on Friday, and three different criminal protective orders for seven different people were served to Gomez on Monday, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa Muscari.

Gomez was accused of fatally shooting Jack Dean Everhart, a Creston resident, on the 9000 block of Goldie Lane in Creston around 7:30 a.m. on April 6.

He is also accused of stabbing a woman multiple times just hours later, a bit before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, when Paso Robles Police officers found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds on the 1100 block of Alamo Creek.

He was arrested by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies around 3:30 p.m. on April 6.

Gomez Jr.'s arraignment hearing took place on Friday and Monday, and was continued to April 28, Muscari said.