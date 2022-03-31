SLO Police seek help identifying suspects wanted for making fraudulent purchases with stolen credit card

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying four people who are suspected of stealing a wallet and using the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

The police said that the suspects made the purchases with the stolen cards at Target and Best Buy on March 25, spending thousands of dollars between the stores.

SLOPD is asking for assistance in IDing these 4 people who are suspected are stealing a wallet and using the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases in the thousands of dollars at Target & Best Buy on March 25th. Contact Ofc Pelletier at 805-594-8020 w/ info. Case # 220325062 pic.twitter.com/DMVKkgMgvs — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) March 31, 2022

If you have any information about the incident or recognize the suspects, contact Officer Pelletier at 805-594-8020, case number 220325062.