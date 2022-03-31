Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
SLO Police seek help identifying suspects wanted for making fraudulent purchases with stolen credit card

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying four people who are suspected of stealing a wallet and using the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

The police said that the suspects made the purchases with the stolen cards at Target and Best Buy on March 25, spending thousands of dollars between the stores.

If you have any information about the incident or recognize the suspects, contact Officer Pelletier at 805-594-8020, case number 220325062.

