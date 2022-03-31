Second COVID-19 booster doses available at SLO Public Health clinics

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Second booster doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available for free at the three Public Health Department clinics in San Luis Obispo County.

“This second booster is meant to protect our most vulnerable community members as the highly transmissible BA.2 strain spreads across the country,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer.

“Getting vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID19, especially from the most serious illness and risk of death.”

The county has clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo.

The second boosters are available for everyone aged 50 and older and those over the age of 12 who have certain immune compromising conditions.

Click here for a list of symptoms that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counts as "moderately" or "severely" immunocompromised.

All vaccine doses at the Public Health Clinics are free and appointments are strongly recommended.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 805-781-5500.