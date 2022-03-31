San Luis Obispo Police Department warns Cal Poly community of late night prowlers

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department said Thursday that over the past few months, there have been three reports of late night/early morning prowlers in the neighborhood near Cal Poly.

The department said that the reports have specifically been from McCollum Street, a heavily student-occupied neighborhood street near the campus.

"We strongly urge residents to lock doors & windows both day and night, utilize motion lighting and install home security cameras as they can often be a deterrent to criminal behavior," said the department. "If you see/experience suspicious activity at your home, please do not hesitate to call SLOPD."