San Luis Obispo man arrested for six years of molesting his stepdaughter

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A San Luis Obispo County man was arrested on Wednesday after officers found out that he was molesting his 11-year-old stepdaughter for six years and her mother for three years, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received information on Monday that an 11-year-old girl had been molested by her stepfather, a 36-year-old man, and found out from the young girl that it had been happening since she was the age of five, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Tuesday, the girls mother also told detectives that she has been a victim of the same man for the past three years, adding that he would force her to have sex and orally copulate him "on a daily basis," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The mother notified detectives that the man had packed up all of his belongings and left the house after he became suspicious of an investigation into the allegations.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations helped sheriff's detectives and learned that the man was scheduled to fly one-way to South America from Los Angeles, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man was arrested at LAX on Wednesday on a multiple-count felony, no bail arrest warrant.

“I am proud of the great work by our Detectives which took a dangerous and predatory criminal off the streets,” said Sheriff Parkinson. “I am grateful for the close cooperation we had with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

The man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Thursday, on multiple charges including lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force, continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual intercourse or sodomy with a victim under 10-years-old, rape by force/fear, and rape by threat of retaliation.