Hearst Castle reopens May 11

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – California State Parks on Thursday announced that the world-renowned Hearst Castle house museum will reopen to the public on May 11 after the COVID-19 pandemic and rain damage caused its two-year closure.

"Hearst Castle is a state treasure and we are thrilled to reopen this wonder to the public to enjoy in a safe and responsible manner,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero.

“We are confident that these once-in-a-lifetime repairs and improvements to the road facility will serve countless generations to come.”

William Randolph Hearst and architect Julia Morgan spent nearly 30 years transforming an informal hilltop campsite above the ocean at San Simeon into San Luis Obispo County's crowned jewel – Hearst Castle.

The estate consists of a 115-room main house, guest houses, pools, and eight acres of cultivated gardens.

The main house, known as "La Casa Grande," is home to Hearst's art collection and has hosted high-profile guests such as President Calvin Coolidge, Winston Churchill, and Charlie Chaplin, according to California Parks Superintendent Dan Falat.

"They say that the Hearst Castle is a jewel in San Luis Obispo County’s already dazzling crown, and I couldn’t agree more – and Hearst Castle is not only a fascinating place to visit, it serves as a backbone to the North County’s economy,” said California Senator John Laird.

“So, I couldn’t be happier about its re-opening, with a safer and more rewarding experience for residents and tourists alike. I want to thank State Parks for their diligent work in getting the Castle re-opened. The spirits of William Randolph Hearst and castle architect Julia Morgan are surely joyous today."

While Hearst Castle was closed, crews embarked on a 10-month project to make the access road safer for visitors, Falat said.

Visitors to the castle have to drive up a steep and curvy 5-mile road, with rocky outcroppings and one-directional sections on the upper portion of the road, he added.

Crews worked to reconstruct the upper 2.25-mile portion of the road, removing old asphalt and recycling it into a thicker, stronger roadway.

Concrete retaining walls were installed and 100-year-old clay pipe culverts were replaced, according to Falat. The entire project was estimated to cost $13.7 million.

As part of the delayed 100th anniversary of the castle, California State Parks will offer a new tour called "The Julie Morgan Tour," taking an in-depth look at the life and career of Morgan.

Tour reservations can be made starting on March 31 at HearstCastle.org or by calling 800-444-4445.