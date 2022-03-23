San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials say BA.2 variant makes up 40% of the county’s cases

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The BA.2 version of the Omicron coronavirus variant is quickly becoming the dominant COVID-19 variant nationwide as it appears to be more transmissible, and public health officials said that they have located the new BA.2 strain San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health officials estimate that BA.2 accounts for 40% of the county's cases, patterns seen similarly across the state, said spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

“It is likely that BA.2 will become the dominant strain here in SLO County, but it is not yet clear if that will lead to a plateau or a surge in cases,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“So far, while we have seen the proportion of BA.2 increase locally, we have not yet seen an associated increase in severe illness or hospitalizations.”

Shoresman said that the COVID-19 vaccines protect against the new strain, especially against severe illness and death.

She also said that infection with an early strain of the Omicron variant can provide some protection.

Despite eased COVID-19 restrictions and declining hospitalizations, public health officials said that the county has not yet fully recovered from the Omicron surge and continues to feel the impact in the number of deaths reported.

The department reported nine additional deaths since its last COVID-19 report on March 16, according to Shoresman.

The people who died ranged in age from 60s to 90s, she added.

While deaths continue to be steadily reported, coronavirus hospitalizations within the county reached their lowest point since July 2021, with only two residents hospitalized on Wednesday, Shoresman said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases have remained relatively stable, with 237 new cases were reported since last week, maintaining the 27 14-day average daily number of new cases.