Suspect wanted for stabbing in Paso Robles still at large

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a homeless man who was found outside of a WalMart parking lot on Wednesday night.

The department got a call from a WalMart employee around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday reporting that he had found a stabbing victim laying in the parking lot, according to police Commander Tod Rehner.

The victim, Christopher Thatcher, 32 from Paso Robles, was lying in the parking lot "suffering from multiple stab wounds and a possible punctured lung," Rehner said.

Police found that Thatcher had been stabbed in the back and torso at least seven times, and once in the head, according to Rehner. Thatcher was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for emergency care.

He was unable to provide any information about who assaulted him, why it occurred, or where it occurred, Rehner said.

However, officers were able to track a trail of blood toward the Salinas Riverbed area, but were unable to determine specifically where the attack took place, Rehner said, adding that Thatcher reported that he is homeless and shelters within the riverbed area.

The Paso Robles Detective Bureau is continuing the investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department immediately at 805-237-6464.