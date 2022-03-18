More than $21 million in federal grants coming to San Luis Obispo for transit improvements

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. –The city of San Luis Obispo is set to receive over $21 million in federal grants for two different transit improvement projects.

The grants were made possible through American Rescue Plan Act funds and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to Ian Mariani, spokesman for Congressman Salud Carbajal.

“I’m proud to see more than $21 million coming back to San Luis Obispo this month to support and improve the transit systems that thousands of SLO families rely on every day to reach their jobs, essential services, and local businesses,” said Carbajal.

“Last year, I helped deliver two landmark pieces of legislation that are bringing critical investments to the Central Coast–and these two grants for San Luis Obispo are just a few of the most recent examples of how these bills are continuing to make a difference in our own backyards.”

The city will receive nearly $12.4 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to support the city's public transit systems, Mariani said.

The San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority will also receive nearly $8.8 million from the Federal Transit Administration to replace old public transit buses with zero-emission buses, Mariani said.