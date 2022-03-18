Former San Luis Obispo Mayor Dave Romero dies

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo on Friday announced the death of former Mayor Dave Romero.

“Mayor Romero was such a fundamental part of the fabric of our city, it’s hard to find the right words to mark his passing. He loved this city, and his contributions will live on for generations to come,” said San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart.

“Through the roads he helped build, water he secured, and downtown improvements he inspired, he was a critical part of so many of the things we love about our community today.”

The city lowered flags to half-staff on Friday to honor Romero's passing.

Romero worked as the city's Public Works director for 36 years, starting in 1956, before retiring and running for city council, according to the city.

Mayor Dave Romero as Public Works Director overseeing construction of Mission Plaza.



Romero served on the city council from 1992 to 2000 and was elected as mayor in 2002, serving as the head of the city until retiring in 2010.

Romero worked to secure reliable water for the city during his tenure, through projects like the Whale Rock Reservoir in the 1960s and the Naciminiento Reservoir Project and the development of the city's recycled water system, according to the city.

As Public Works Director, Romero oversaw projects to revitalize downtown, including a seismic-retrofit program for seismic improvements to about 100 buildings, two parking garages, and underground utilities, among others.

In 2010, the city council named the city's Corporation Yard in his honor.

“When it comes to public service, it would be hard to find a finer example than Mayor Romero,” said City Manager Derek Johnson. “Whether in his role as Public Works Director, City Council member, Mayor or Professor, his life’s work was to make this city what it is today.”