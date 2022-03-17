SLO Bars open early, welcome back St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Crowds are back at San Luis Obispo bars for St. Patrick's Day after two years of COVID restrictions.

McCarthy's is a popular Irish Pub in downtown SLO. Opening their doors at 6 a.m. to a flood of patrons waiting to get in. From green beer to breakfast sandwiches, people were getting an early start on St. Paddy's celebrations.

"I mean, this is downtown SLO, McCarthy's is the place to be," Scott Beaver said. "Might as well be a 6 a.m. right?"

San Luis Obispo Police, the SLO County Sheriff's Office and Cal Poly Police have established a safety enhancement zone for downtown. Citations for open containers, public intoxication and DUI carry stiffer penalties and fines in that zone. DUI checkpoints are also set up around the downtown San Luis Obispo area. The enhancement zone expires Friday morning at 8 a.m.