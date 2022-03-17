Nipomo man convicted for possessing large volumes of child pornography

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office on Thursday announced that a Nipomo man was convicted for possession of at least 600 child pornographic images – with at least 10 of those depicting children under the age of 12.

John Paul Russell, 53, was convicted by a San Luis Obispo County jury after a week-long trial, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.

“Child pornography is exploitation that causes immeasurable harm to its victims when the material is created, and again each and every time it is viewed by another person,” said Dow.

“Many child molesters possess child pornography, and they often use it to desensitize their targeted victims. Aggressively prosecuting these crimes will serve to both punish individual violators and to deter others from getting involved in this form of child exploitation.”

An Arroyo Grande Police detective in June 2018 first obtained evidence that a computer in Atascadero was sharing child pornography with other computers over the internet, Dow said.

The detective, Jim Jolly, was able to trace the computer's internet protocol (IP) address to an Atascadero business through his investigation.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Atascadero Police Department took Russell's computer from his place of work on July 10, 2018, and analysis on the computer and its hard drives found thousands of images and some videos showing child "exploitative materials" and child pornography, according to Dow.

Russell faces a maximum sentencing of five years in jail and will have to register as a sex offender for life, Dow said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21 in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.