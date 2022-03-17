Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles Fire respond to vehicle rollover
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the Paso Robles Fire Department assisted with a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 at Monterey Road on Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire SLO.
Just after 3 p.m., Cal Fire SLO reported on twitter that the rollover caused two minor injuries, and asked drivers to proceed with caution in the area.
#MontereyIC @CALFIRE_SLO assisted by @PasoRoblesES at scene vehicle rollover Highway 101 at Monterey Road. 2 minor injuries. Please drive with caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/Z5Gse7tj9P— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 17, 2022
