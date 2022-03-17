Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles Fire respond to vehicle rollover

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the Paso Robles Fire Department assisted with a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 at Monterey Road on Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Just after 3 p.m., Cal Fire SLO reported on twitter that the rollover caused two minor injuries, and asked drivers to proceed with caution in the area.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

