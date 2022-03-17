Atascadero man convicted for verbally threatening to light a saloon employee on fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – An Atascadero man was convicted for verbally threatening to light a bartender on fire shortly after being kicked out of the same bar for insulting a female customer, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

A San Luis Obispo County Jury found Kellen John Clarke, 59, guilty for the felony crime that occurred in December of 2021, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.

Shortly after Clarke was kicked out of the Los Osos Sweet Springs Saloon for insulting a woman customer on Dec. 16, 2021, he returned to the bar hold a gas can and threatened to light the bartender on fire, Dow said.

"Clarke then walked to a gas station directly across the street, where he was observed filling the can with gasoline," he added.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and were able to intercept Clarke as he walked with the gas can back toward the saloon.

Clarke was found to be on post-release community supervision after serving a sentence for a prior felony drunk driving conviction at the time of the December 2021 incident, according to Dow.

Clarke is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4 in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.