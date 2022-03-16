San Luis Obispo County Public Health reports declining COVID-19 case rates, significant number of deaths

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Luis Obispo County have continued to decline from the Omicron variant surge, the number of COVID-19-related deaths has yet to subside, according to the county Public Health Department.

"Each surge of COVID-19 – nationwide and in SLO County – has generally been followed by a later surge in deaths as those who have struggled for weeks with severe illness succumb to the disease," said Michelle Shoresman, Public Health spokeswoman.

"This is what health officials are currently seeing in SLO County."

The impact of the Omicron surge is still seen in the continued high number of COVID deaths, Shoresman said.

Ten additional county residents ranging in age from 40s to 90s have died from the virus in the past week, according to the Public Health Department.

The county also reported 147 additional cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Wednesday, bringing the 14-day average down to 27 daily new cases.

Just one month ago, that average was 207, according to Shoresman.

There were nine residents hospitalized by the virus on Wednesday, down from a peak of 67 in January, Shoresman said.

“I am grateful to see cases declining and fewer people suffering from severe COVID-19 that requires hospitalization, and I also want to extend my sympathy to those who are personally feeling the continued pain of this surge in the loss of a loved one,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“While we believe the decline in reported cases represents a true downward trend, these numbers do not represent all cases as at-home testing has become more available. The virus is unfortunately still spreading at a higher level than any of us would like to see.”

The Public Health Department's case counts do not include results from at-home or rapid antigen tests, and hospitalizations counts do not include people who have COVID-19 but who are at the hospital for another condition, Shoresman said.