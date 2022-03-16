New pedestrian bridge now open in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A new bridge is now open for cyclists and pedestrians from Taft Street to Pepper Street in San Luis Obispo.

The $5.2 million dollar project took two years of construction but has been decades in the making.

“We’ve been planning this project since 1998,” said City Manager, Derek Johnson.

This new segment connects Cal Poly to Downtown San Luis Obispo.

The goal of this bridge is to give cyclists and pedestrians an easy and safe route through town.

“We need to provide other alternative forms of transportation. We’re all facing a climate crisis. There’s very expensive gas. People want to exercise, get out. We live in a wonderful community and walking and biking is a great way to stay healthy,” said Derek Johnson.

Union Pacific, CalTrans, and Cal Poly are credited for their involvement in this project.