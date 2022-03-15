Templeton Community Services District residents will see a waste and recyclying rate increase in April

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Templeton residents and businesses will see around 6.6% rate increase on their waste and recycling bills beginning in April, according to the Templeton Community Services District.

Rate adjustments happen every year based on the state Consumer Price Index for the previous calendar year, but 2022's adjustment is higher than previous years due to the increase in inflation, said Jeff Briltz, general manager of the Templeton CSD.

The town's franchise agreement with Mid-State Solid Waste and Recycling allows the rates to adjust each April, and customers were told of the future consumer price index adjustments in a Proposition 218 notice that was sent out in 2019, Briltz said.

He added that both residents and businesses should be prepared for additional increases to the refuse rates later in 2022. The adjustments are expected because of tipping fee increases at the Chicago Grade Landfill, Integrated Waste Management Authority fee increases, and Senate Bill 1383 implementation costs, according to Briltz.

Residents and businesses may be able to save money by adjusting service levels, or size of waste containers, to meet their needs.